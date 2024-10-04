Smith & Wesson Gets US Supreme Court Review on Mexico Gun Suit

Fairgoers look at guns on display at the Smith & Wesson stand at the Latin American Aerospace & Defense (LAAD) conference and exhibition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The expo brings together manufacturers and suppliers of technology for the armed forces, police, special forces, as well as executives of the private defense industry and government agencies. Photographer: Maria Magdalena Arrellaga/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court will consider tossing out a lawsuit filed in an American court by the Mexican government accusing Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. of facilitating firearm sales to people connected to the country’s violent drug cartels.

The justices said Friday they will hear the company’s contentions that the suit is barred under a 2005 law that provides a broad liability shield for gunmakers. A federal appeals court had let the suit go forward.

The lawsuit originally named eight companies as defendants, but the trial judge said six gunmakers lacked enough of a connection to Massachusetts for the case to go forward against them there. That ruling left Smith & Wesson and wholesaler Witmer Public Safety Group Inc. as the only remaining defendants.

In ruling that the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act doesn’t shield the companies, the Boston-based 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals pointed to Mexico’s allegations that the gunmakers intentionally trade with suppliers for the cartels. The measure allows suits against gunmakers who knowingly violate firearms laws in a way that causes injury.

The case is Smith & Wesson Brands v. Estados Unidos Mexicanos, 23-1141.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.