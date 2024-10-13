Harris Slams ‘Lying’ About Hurricane Aid on North Carolina Trip

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris took a swipe at Donald Trump for spreading false claims about the federal response to Hurricane Helene for his political gain as she addressed a Black church in North Carolina on Sunday.

While Harris didn’t mention Trump by name during her stop in Greenville, her reference to “those who are channeling people’s tragedies and sorrows into grievance and hatred” was clear — less than a month before Election Day on Nov. 5.

“I’m speaking of those who are literally not telling the truth, lying about people who are working hard to help the folks in need,” Harris said. “Spreading disinformation when the truth and facts are required.”

Since the storm hit parts of North Carolina and a similarly Republican-heavy part of Georgia, Trump has kept up a steady stream of criticism and false claims about the federal disaster response, including that storm victims can only receive $750 in aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

President Joe Biden and Harris have debunked his statements and chastised him for trying to turn the disaster response into campaign fodder. Harris visited North Carolina last week to survey damage from the hurricane and returned this weekend in part to reach out to Black voters.

“Frankly, the motives are quite transparent — to gain some advantage for themselves, to play politics with other people’s heartbreak,” she said Sunday.

No Democratic presidential nominee has won North Carolina since 2008, but the Harris campaign sees the state’s 16 electoral votes as within reach. While Biden trailed Trump, the Republican nominee, in most polls, Harris has narrowed that gap to within the margin of error.

Greenville, in Pitt County, is hundreds of miles east of the storm-devastated western side of the state, a fact acknowledged by Harris on Sunday. It’s the kind of region where the Harris campaign hopes to expand its edge over Trump. Slightly more than a third of the county’s population was Black as of the 2020 Census.

Trump won North Carolina by 1.3 percentage points in 2020, the narrowest victory of any presidential candidate in the state’s history. Exit polls found that nearly a quarter of the voters were Black and 92% of them reported voting for the Democratic ticket.

Trump won nearly all the counties of western North Carolina in 2016 and 2020, and state Republicans who typically aren’t interested in making it easier to vote are concerned that Helene’s aftermath could make it more difficult for voters to cast their ballots.

The partisan North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously last week to grant 13 hard-hit counties authority to modify their election plans.

Last week Harris visited Charlotte for a briefing on the disaster response and to distribute supplies at a volunteer center. Her campaign and the coordinated state Democratic Party have paused routine organizing in western North Carolina and are instead helping with relief efforts, including transporting water and other necessities from neighboring states, a campaign official said, while their voter protection team is working to ensure that eligible voters are able to cast their ballots.

Republican officials who are typically careful not to cross Trump have been challenging his false statements, giving credit to the Biden administration for what they say appears to be a competent response.

“Politically, it’s backfiring,” said Democratic strategist Josh Schwerin. “The result of all this misinformation and the campaign of lies that Trump himself is driving is a unified voice saying everything is going as well as it can.”

