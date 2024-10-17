Kenyan Senate Suspends Gachagua Impeachment Debate Over Illness

(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s Senate temporarily suspended an impeachment trial against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he fell ill.

The deputy wasn’t present to testify on Thursday afternoon because he is unwell and is in the hospital, Gachagua’s lawyer, Paul Muite, said in proceedings broadcast on state television in the capital, Nairobi.

Gachagua was scheduled to testify in after lawmakers brought 11 including pilfering public funds and stirring ethnic hate against him. He’s pleaded not guilty to all counts and called the process a witch-hunt.

The Senate will resume its hearing at 5 p.m. in Nairobi.

