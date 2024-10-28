Lula’s Pick Loses in Sao Paulo, Capping Local Election Setback

(Bloomberg) -- Sao Paulo’s incumbent center-right mayor defeated a left-wing candidate in a setback for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s municipal elections.

Ricardo Nunes was reelected with 59% of the votes in a runoff Sunday to lead the country’s biggest city, leaving behind Lula-backed Guilherme Boulos with 41%, according to official final results.

Across the country, just 14% of Brazilian cities will be governed by left-wing parties for the next four years, while centrist parties will run 51%. Right-wing candidates will govern 35% of the municipalities.

Mayors for 51 cities were on the ballot Sunday in the second round of municipal elections, ending with defeats for the left in several northeastern cities, where Lula has strong political influence.

While the results aren’t indicative of the presidential race in 2026, they draw a map of political forces in more than 5,000 Brazilian municipalities, reshaping the parties’ strategies and their relationship with Lula’s administration.

The vote also has influence over the election for chiefs of the Lower House and the Senate due in early 2025. Lula is expected to hold a cabinet reform to begin building his alliance for a possible reelection attempt. The weakening of the left shows that it will have to expand its partnerships with the center-right to fight the right.

The right won nine of the 15 state capitals in play in the runoff, yet only five of the winners were supported by former President Jair Bolsonaro, who’s banned from seeking public office until 2030.

The race in Sao Paulo exposed fractures in a right-wing movement that is still plotting its path forward after Bolsonaro’s ban. Pablo Marcal, who finished third in the first round in Sao Paulo in early October, split Bolsonaro’s electorate with a campaign that leaned on the social-media tactics the former president used in his races.

Marcal’s success has made him a national name ahead of the 2026 contest, undermining Bolsonaro’s hegemony over the right wing. Yet Marcal is under several police investigations and can be barred from the polls for eight years if found guilty.

The fight in Sao Paulo empowered Governor Tarcisio de Freitas, Nunes’ key supporter and the favorite to become Bolsonaro’s political heir.

“I thank the greatest leader without whom this victory would not be possible, my friend, who gave me his hand at the most difficult time, Governor Tarcisio de Freitas,” Nunes said Sunday night.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.