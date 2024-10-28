South Africa Files Evidence in Israel Genocide Case

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa filed a dossier with the International Court of Justice Monday containing what it said were “facts and evidence” to substantiate its case that Israel was committing a crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The 750-page document contains evidence showing how “Israel has violated the genocide convention by promoting the destruction of Palestinians living in Gaza, physically killing them with an assortment of destructive weapons,” the Presidency said in a statement.

It also provides evidence on how they have been deprived “access to humanitarian assistance, causing conditions of life which are aimed at their physical destruction and ignoring and defying several provisional measures of the International Court of Justice,” it said.

The document is supported by exhibits and annexes of more than 4,000 pages, the Presidency said.

Fighting has been raging in Gaza since Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostage. Israel has responded with a ground and air assault, which has claimed almost 43,000 lives, according to officials in the Hamas-run territory. The tally doesn’t distinguish between combatants and civilians.

South Africa first filed a genocide case against Israel in the ICJ in late December. The tribunal on July 29 ordered Israel to take action to prevent Palestinians from being killed or injured, but stopped short of demanding an immediate cease-fire. While Israel had denied that it was targeting civilians and re-affirmed its right to self-defense, Pretoria accuses it of ignoring the ICJ ruling.

The legal action has drawn backing from Turkey, Spain, Mexico and Colombia.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.