Lula’s Health Stable After October Head Injury, Tests Show

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s health is stable as he recovers from a head injury suffered after a fall at his home last month.

According to a medical report released Sunday from Sirio Libanês hospital in Brasilia, medical tests show “stability compared with previous” exams. The president will be assessed one more time within a week, the report said.

After the accident in October, Lula canceled a planned trip to Kazan, Russia, where leaders from 32 countries gathered for the three-day BRICS summit.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.