Emerging Currencies Slump as Markets Lean Toward a Trump Victory

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies weakened as traders started to price in the prospect of Donald Trump winning the US presidency.

A gauge of developing-nation currencies slid as much as 0.6%, the biggest drop since March, as Trump took preliminary leads in two of the key swing states, Georgia and North Carolina. The Mexican peso led losses, sliding more than 2.5% against the dollar to a fresh two-year low.

“With Trump taking an early lead, markets are going back to putting on the Trump trade,” said Eddie Cheung, a senior emerging-markets strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “It’s still too early to call but right now, there will probably need to be some surprises in Harris’ favor to shift this narrative.”

Traders are rushing to buy dollars in anticipation that a Trump victory will mean the implementation of his protectionist policies, including boosting tariffs on imports to support US manufacturing. Markets had unwound some of that trade in recent days amid expectation of a tight race.

Volatility in emerging assets has soared in recent weeks, particularly in the Mexican peso, as the country’s largest trading partner is the US. On the campaign trail, Trump said automakers building plants in Mexico are a “serious threat” to the US.

--With assistance from Maria Elena Vizcaino.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.