Mozambican Opposition Head Scraps Plan to Return Before Protest

(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique’s main opposition leader abandoned plans to return to the country as the authorities brace for a surge in protests over the results of last month’s disputed election.

Venâncio Mondlane, the fiery former lawmaker and pastor, had earlier pledged to lead a protest in the capital, Maputo on Thursday. He’s called on his supporters to “occupy” the city to back his claim that he won last month’s presidential election, after results showed ruling party candidate Daniel Chapo triumphed with almost 71% of the vote.

Days of intensifying and deadly protests, which forced the port in Maputo to stop accepting cargo, is set to culminate in what Mondlane has characterized as a “day of the liberation of Mozambique” from the party that’s ruled since it gained independence from Portugal 49 years ago. He’d planned to return to the city this week, and didn’t immediately respond to a question about why he’s canceled his trip.

Mozambique is facing its most perilous period since a 16-year civil war ended in 1992. At least 24 people have died in the protests that erupted after the Oct. 9 election. The nation’s defense chief warned earlier this week that there’s a plot to illegally seize power.

With fears of growing violence, various embassies in gas-rich Mozambique have urged restraint. United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called for an immediate de-escalation and respect for people’s right to assemble peacefully.

