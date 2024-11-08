AIMCo board firing comes as fund has ‘a lot of unhappy clients’: columnist

Andy Willis of The Globe and Mail talks to us about Alberta firing AIMCo's CEO and board.

The Alberta government’s sudden decision to dismiss the entire board and CEO of the Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCo) comes at a time when a number of the pension fund’s clients are “unhappy,” according to a business columnist with The Globe and Mail.

“I’m not actually completely surprised by this,” Andrew Willis told BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar in an interview Friday morning.

“AIMCo has been controversial for a couple of years and their performance hasn’t been that great… there is an underlying reason for this rather abrupt action from the government and it’s to do with the ability to keep these clients happy – there is a lot of unhappy clients at AIMCo.”

Willis said that what makes AIMCo unique as a fund is its structure as a crown corporation that manages capital for more than a dozen different groups in Alberta.

“That includes the heritage fund, but it also includes a number of different public sector pension plans,” he explained.

“The university professors in Alberta, for example, AIMCo runs their money, and over the last few years, those professors have been complaining about performance and they’ve been withdrawing their funds from AIMCo and giving them to other outside managers.”

In a statement on Thursday, the province’s Finance Minister Nate Horner said the decision to fire the fund’s board came down to management fees that were too high and a consistent failure to meet benchmark returns.

The Canadian Press reported on Thursday that Horner told reporters following the announcement that he had been watching AIMCo’s performance closely for some time and determined that necessary changes to the fund weren’t going to happen without a “major reset.”

Willis said that despite the government’s suggestion that the fund has been underperforming, their recent returns, though not outstanding, have been on par with most other large Canadian pension plans.

“There wasn’t a complete outlier in performance, they weren’t ahead of anybody else… but they certainly weren’t laggers,” he said.

AIMCo had encountered some setbacks in recent years related to volatility during the pandemic, Willis noted, but he said the fund’s management, led by chief executive officer Evan Siddall, had created a “credible turnaround plan” to resolve those issues.

“Their costs have been rising, they’re staffing up, they want to do more global investing, they want to get into more alternatives – that takes people, so that’s why the headcount was rising, and that’s one of the things that’s upset the government,” he said.

Ray Gilmour named interim CEO

Horner will act as AIMCo’s sole director and chair for the time being until a new chair is appointed, which the Alberta government says will happen within 30 days. The province has also appointed an interim CEO: Deputy Minister of Executive Council Ray Gilmour.

Willis said that Gilmour has “no investment management experience,” but is “clearly a trusted pair of hands” within the Alberta government.

He added that aside from who will ultimately run the fund, the biggest question AIMCo faces going forward relates to its mandate.

“Danielle Smith, the premier of Alberta has made it clear she wants to see more investment in Alberta from public money. She made the bid to get Alberta’s share of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) managed in Alberta too,” Willis said.

“So, Danielle Smith I think looks at AIMCo as a bit of a cookie jar. The mandate that I think they might go to is something like what you’ve got in Quebec with the (Caisse de dépôt et placement), where there’s a mandate to primarily invest in Alberta, and I think that would be really dangerous.”

Alberta is Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, and while the province has made inroads in diversifying its economy in recent years, Willis said “there’s only one big industry, and it’s fossil fuels.”

“So, if you’re overweighting towards that industry, that’s a dangerous thing for Alberta pensioners,” he said.

With files from The Canadian Press