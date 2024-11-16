Argentina Orders Rioters Arrested Ahead of Milei’s Visit to Brazil

Broken glass at the Planalto Palace after attacks on government buildings by supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia on Jan. 9, 2023.

(Bloomberg) -- An Argentine judge ordered the arrest of 61 people sought by Brazil for alleged involvement in the ransacking of its capital early last year, according to a local newspaper, just as the presidents of both countries head for a potentially awkward encounter at the G-20 summit.

Argentina’s Javier Milei is an ally of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose sympathizers invaded government buildings in Brasilia after his election loss to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Lula and Milei have had a frosty relationship, but the move to round up Bolsonaro followers in Argentina could be a way to ease tensions before the gathering of world leaders next week.

The two men don’t currently have a bilateral meeting scheduled in Rio de Janeiro, and their governments are at loggerheads over several issues on the G-20 agenda including gender equality, climate change and taxing the rich.

Brazil’s Supreme Court sought the extradition of the alleged insurrectionists in October. Argentina’s justice and foreign ministries didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment. But the press office for Buenos Aires province confirmed two people were detained in La Plata in recent days.

Brazilian authorities said they weren’t officially notified about the Argentine judicial order. The federal police didn’t reply to a request for comment.

Milei and Lula traded barbs during last year’s election campaign in Argentina. Brazil’s president publicly backed Milei’s opponent ahead of the Nov. 19, 2023 second round vote that brought the libertarian outsider to power.

In July, Milei visited Brazil to headline a conservative rally alongside Bolsonaro as part of his effort to forge alliances with right-wing allies worldwide. However he opted against making any direct reference to Lula in his remarks.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.