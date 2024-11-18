European Stocks Pause as Traders Weigh Trump Policies, China

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks were steady on Monday amid worries around Donald Trump’s policies and after stocks in China failed to hold onto intraday gains.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was 0.1% higher as of 8:27 a.m. in London, after ending last week with its fourth straight week in the red — the longest losing streak for the index since May 2022. Real estate and health care stocks declined the most, while miners outperformed after iron ore rebounded on signs of robust Chinese steel output in the short term.

Among single stocks, Bavarian Nordic A/S, one of a few companies with an approved mpox vaccine, rose after an analyst upgrade, while Swedish manufacturer Nibe Industrier AB fell after getting a downgrade.

European stocks have been trending lower since Donald Trump’s election victory, with traders concerned about potential tariffs and other policies under the new administration. Morgan Stanley strategists led by Marina Zavolock today downgraded their stance on European stocks to neutral.

“There is very broad negative sentiment towards European assets — both stocks, rates and FX. Economic activity is slowing, earnings are being downgraded, Chinese demand — a crucial driver for Europe’s economy — is slow. Proposed tariffs are adding to already difficult situation, adding insult to injury,” said Marija Veitmane, senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets.

Read: Counting on Earnings Recovery Next Year Is Risky: Taking Stock

Investors’ bets around the pace of the Federal Reserve’s rate cut have also ebbed recently. Over at the European Central Bank, Vice President Luis de Guindos is confident inflation will converge with its 2% target next year, even if some questions over price pressures in services remain.

Meanwhile, worries around Germany keep building as a Bloomberg survey showed economists have given up hope that the country can avoid a second consecutive year of shrinking output.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.