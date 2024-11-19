Croatia to Hold Presidential Election Dec. 29, Hina Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the first round of presidential elections will take place on Dec. 29, the state news agency Hina reported Tuesday.

Incumbent President Zoran Milanovic is the favorite with 38% support, ahead of the ruling party’s candidate Dragan Primorac at 21%, according to a Promocija plus poll released by RTL TV on Nov. 9. Other contenders include center-right lawmaker Marija Selak Raspudic and left-green politician Ivana Kekin.

The president’s role is mostly ceremonial but includes overseeing the armed forces and appointing top diplomats. In parliamentary elections this April, Milanovic attempted to run for prime minister on behalf of the main opposition party, before being barred by the Constitutional court.

In the absence of a clear winner, a second round of voting in the presidential election is expected to take place two weeks after the first.

