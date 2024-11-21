German Defense Minister Backs Scholz As SPD Candidate for 2025 Vote

(Bloomberg) -- German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said he won’t compete to be the Social Democrats’ candidate in February’s federal election, and instead threw his weight behind Olaf Scholz to continue to lead the center-left party.

“That is my sovereign and entirely personal decision,” Pistorius said Thursday in a video message on social media, lauding the incumbent chancellor as the right person to helm Europe’s largest economy through times of growing uncertainty and tensions.

“In Olaf Scholz we have an outstanding Federal Chancellor. He has led a coalition of three parties, which is already difficult to lead in normal times, through perhaps the biggest crisis of recent decades,” Pistorius said. “Olaf Scholz embodies common sense and prudence.”

Speculation had been growing that Scholz’s prospects of leading the SPD into the snap election would be derailed by his low approval ratings and disquiet among some party members.

Pistorius, who’s regularly leading in nationwide popularity polls, was seen by many in the party as the better alternative to Scholz.

