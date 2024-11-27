Brazil’s Lula Seeks Income Tax Exemptions Along With Public Spending Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wants to present a plan for income tax exemptions alongside public spending cuts, as investors grow increasingly worried over the nation’s fiscal policy.

Lula asked his economic team to define a proposal for his long-standing pledge to excuse workers with monthly salaries of up to 5,000 reais ($860) from paying income taxes, according to two officials with knowledge of the matter.

That request is one of the reasons why Brazil’s public spending reductions still haven’t been unveiled yet, given that the president wants those cuts to be presented together with a finalized strategy for tax relief for poorer workers. The economic team is pushing back against Lula’s appeal, the officials said, requesting anonymity because the debate isn’t public.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad is planning to both present and detail the fiscal package at a press conference on Thursday morning, two people said, cautioning that the plans could still change. O Globo reported Wednesday afternoon that Haddad would announce the income tax exemption along with the spending cuts as soon as today.

The real slid more than 1% to the lowest since 2020, stocks slumped and swap rates surged.

“Putting tax cuts in the spending reduction bill is upsetting the markets,” said Greg Lesko, managing director at Deltec Asset Management LLC in New York. Investors are “awaiting details of the spending cuts, but it’s hard to close the fiscal gap this way.”

Brazil’s government was initially expected to announce the cuts to public spending earlier this month following local elections, and the delay is putting investors on edge. A local media report on Tuesday that congressional votes on the reductions could only come next year prompted local assets to temporarily slip. Markets are clamoring for austerity after Lula’s government increased expenditures to improve living standards for the working class.

Lula will meet with Haddad, ministers and congressional heads Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the package, according to other people familiar with the plans. The gathering was first reported by local press.

Last month, the leftist head of state said he wanted even bigger income tax exemptions beyond his existing promise for workers with salaries of up to 5,000 reais, adding to investor worries about the budget.

Signs that the administration was abandoning pledges for fiscal responsibility have wreaked havoc on local assets in 2024. The real has posted the second-biggest drop among 16 major currencies so far this year, stocks are trailing most global gauges and interest rate futures have surged.

Brazil will end 2024 with a 68.8 billion-real primary fiscal deficit, which excludes interest payments, according to a budget report released in September.

For 2025, the government plans to eliminate that gap with the help of 166.4 billion reais in extraordinary revenue. In April, it backed off its pledge for a surplus next year, sparking a wave of investor angst.

--With assistance from Giovanna Bellotti Azevedo.

(Updates with market move and analyst comment from headline)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.