Philippine Police File Assault, Other Charges Against VP Duterte

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine police has filed complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte and her aides for alleged assault and coercion during a recent incident in Congress.

The complaints follow an encounter between Duterte, her aides and the police over the weekend during the transfer of Duterte’s chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez, to a government hospital from the House of Representatives where Lopez was detained.

The charges accuse Duterte and her aides of “unlawful acts related to the assault, disobedience, and coercion that occurred during the incident,” the national police said in a statement.

“The Philippine National Police remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold justice and ensure that all individuals are held accountable under the law, regardless of their position,” police Chief General Rommel Marbil said.

Duterte has also been summoned separately by the National Bureau of Investigation to explain her side on Friday after saying she had approached someone to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. if she is killed.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.