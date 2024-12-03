Trudeau calls meeting with opposition leaders about Canada-U.S. border plan

Senior VP of Park Strategies Sean King breaks down the key takeaways from Trudeau's meeting with Trump in Mar-a-lago

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with opposition leaders in his office on Parliament Hill this morning to brief them on the government’s plan for the Canada-U.S. border.

Trudeau’s office confirms he initiated the meeting after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatened punitive tariffs if Canada doesn’t do more to stem the illegal passage of people and drugs across the border.

Trudeau and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc met with Trump on Friday in Florida and promise swift action to address his concerns.

LeBlanc says the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency are providing a list of items that could enhance existing capabilities at the border, such as drones or helicopters equipped with infrared censors and night vision.

Trudeau and LeBlanc are at the regular weekly cabinet meeting in Ottawa this morning before Trudeau’s session with the Conservative, NDP and Bloc Québécois leaders.

LeBlanc is to appear midday at the House of Commons public safety committee to discuss departmental spending.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.