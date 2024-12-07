Mauritius Premier Says Economy in Worse State Than Expected

(Bloomberg) -- An ongoing audit of Mauritius public finances is proving to be worse than anticipated, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam said.

“We’re taking stock of the economy. And what we find is shocking,” he told reporters in Réduit, south of Port Louis, the capital on Saturday in a clip posted to social media by defimedia.info. “It’s much, much worse than we expected.”

Last month, Ramgoolam ordered an audit of Finance Ministry data, saying that the data had been “manipulated to make you believe that life is rosy.” He also said he will oversee the finance ministry to “get a good look at the situation so that we can see how to correct it.”

Ramgoolam secured a fourth mandate as prime Minister of the Indian Ocean island nation, after his Alliance du Changement won an absolute majority in the National Assembly in last month’s elections.

