South Africa’s DA Warns of Government Exit if Minister is Fired

(Bloomberg) -- The leader of South Africa’s second-biggest party said any attempt to influence President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire ministers affiliated with the Democratic Alliance who are “doing their jobs,” would “signal an end” to the country’s ruling coalition.

DA’s John Steenhuisen cited attempts by a faction of the African National Congress to agitate for the dismissal of Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube as the reason for his statement Sunday.

The ANC and DA, along with eight other parties, formed a coalition in June to run the country on a national level, and are part of a multi-party administration in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province. Recently there was a settlement with the government over education legislation that threatened to cause a rift in the so-called government of national unity.

Earlier, Johannesburg-based Sunday Times reported that Ramaphosa, of the ANC, is under pressure to get rid of Gwarube, citing senior party leaders who weren’t identified.

The alleged effort to get rid of Gwarube comes “amid misinformation around the consultation process” which has been taking place since the president signed into law the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act almost three months ago, but withheld certain clauses — allowing for further consultation from concerned parties.

These talks are still happening in a so-called clearing house set up to resolve policy disagreements within the ruling alliance. Gwarube has also met with various other groups after a dispute was lodged.

“This process is entirely separate from the consultation process, and conflating the two is misleading,” Steenhuisen said.

