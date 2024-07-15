Chipmaking Hub Taiwan Hikes Power Demand Outlook on AI Boom

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - APRIL 10: The Taipei skyline is seen on April 10, 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taiwan after a trip to the U.S., where she met with lawmakers including the Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy. China has conducted three days of military drills off the coast of Taiwan in response to the trip. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan said its power consumption over the next decade will grow more than previously expected, complicating its efforts to secure supplies as it undertakes an energy transition and nuclear phase-out.

The island forecast its energy use will grow an average of 2.8% a year through 2033. Much of that demand will come from the AI sector, which is expected to consume eight times more by the end of the decade than last year, according to a report by its energy department released on Monday. A previous forecast saw an average 2.03% annual growth in overall power demand until 2029.

Taiwan is one of several areas in the world facing a surge in electricity demand from data centers for artificial intelligence, making it harder to ensure enough supply for the island’s semiconductor chip manufacturers and other industries, which consume more than half its energy.

The projected increase in power demand comes as Taiwan debates whether to carry on with the ruling party’s plan to phase out nuclear energy due to safety concerns. It will still shut its second-to-last operating nuclear reactor this month, with the only remaining unit scheduled to be decommissioned in May 2025.

Taiwan also expects renewables to comprise a quarter of its energy mix by 2030, up from 12.1% this year, the report showed.

--With assistance from Cindy Wang and Stephen Stapczynski.

