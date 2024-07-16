Former OpenAI Researcher to Launch AI Education Company

(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI founding member Andrej Karpathy, who until February was a key researcher at the startup, is pursuing a new project combining artificial intelligence with education.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Karpathy said he’s launching a company called Eureka Labs, which will use AI teaching assistants to support and expand course materials designed by human teachers. He said the company’s first product will be an undergraduate-level class that will teach students to train their own AI systems modeled as smaller versions of the company’s teaching assistant.

“This teacher and AI symbiosis could run an entire curriculum of courses on a common platform,” Karpathy said on X. “If we are successful, it will be easy for anyone to learn anything.”

Karpathy is a significant figure in the AI industry. After helping start OpenAI, he served a stint at Tesla Inc. as the company’s senior director of AI and led the team behind its Autopilot system, before returning to OpenAI.

Earlier this year, Karpathy left OpenAI for a second time to work on personal projects.

Karpathy did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Eureka Labs.

