Temasek-Backed Chip-Gear Maker Nearfield Raises €135 Million

(Bloomberg) -- Dutch chip-machine maker Nearfield Instruments BV raised €135 million ($148 million) from investors including Temasek Holdings Pte as the artificial-intelligence boom drives demand for the industry.

The series-C funding round was led by US-based venture capital firm Walden Catalyst Management and Temasek, according to a statement by the producer of metrology and inspection solutions on Thursday.

Nearfield Instruments is expecting to benefit from rising demand from AI users in the semiconductor industry, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Hamed Sadeghian said in an interview. The company “is on track to become a unicorn by 2026,” he said.

The Rotterdam-based firm was founded in 2016 and currently has 170 employees. It also has an office in South Korea to serve customers including Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.