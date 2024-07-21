Highlights of China CPC Third Plenum’s Resolution on Reforms

(Bloomberg) -- China published the full text on Sunday of the decision on further deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernization, the policies discussed at a plenum held last week by the central committee of the Chinese Communist Party.

Private sector

China will focus on building a high-level socialist market economy and will let the market play a decisive role in resources allocation

Will formulate law about promoting private sector development

Will support competent private firms to lead in major technological breakthroughs

Will improve policies to support private firms’ financing

Will improve the mechanism of determining the price of production factors’ mainly through market supply and demand and prevent improper government intervention in price formation

Aims to establish a “highly-effective” management system to protect intellectual property, set up system to protect business secrets

Improve policies and governance systems for promoting development of strategic industries such as new-generation information technology, artificial intelligence, aerospace, new energy, new materials, high-end equipment, biomedicine, quantum technology, etc.

Housing

To speed up establishment of new housing system that promotes renting and purchasing together; Will fully give each city autonomy in regulating real estate market

Government budget

Will deepen fiscal and taxation reform and improve budget system China will deepen reform of investment and operations of state capital To fully include incomes obtained through administrative power, government credit and state-owned resources in government budget management Will transfer some non-tax revenue collection to local governments Raise proportion of central fiscal expenditure in government spending Will set up system to monitor, regulate local govt debts



Social policy

Steadily push forward reform on gradually postponing retirement age Aims to improve support and incentives to boost births To provide basic social services where people live and ensure eligible workers can access welfare

Will regulate income distribution order and mechanism of wealth accumulation Increase urban and rural residents’ incomes from various assets Deepen reforms of salaries of workers at state-owned enterprises, set up reasonable salaries for state-owned firms’ executives

Explore rules governing personal bankruptcy

Other policies

Will strengthen antitrust work

China to encourage development of angel investing, venture capital and private equity investment

Will deepen reform on defense science and technology industry

China to deepen reform on Internet management system Improve system on generative artificial intelligence development and management Will set up AI security supervision system China will strive for revolutionary breakthroughs in technology China will improve operations and oversight of major industrial funds

Push ahead with national anti-corruption legislation and legislation on controlling cross-border graft

In a separate readout of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s explanation on the decisions, Xi stressed importance of national security for Chinese modernization Says China will strengthen coordination for national security work



