SAP Cloud Revenue Rises 25% as AI Demand Boosts Growth

(Bloomberg) -- SAP SE cloud revenue rose 25% in the second quarter, in line with estimates, as growing demand for services to run artificial intelligence applications pushed more clients to subscribe to the German company’s software.

Adjusted cloud revenue in the quarter rose 25% at constant currencies from a year earlier to €4.15 billion ($4.52 billion), the Walldorf-based company said in a statement Monday. That compares with the average estimate of €4.16 billion of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

SAP’s push to migrate customers from on-premise licenses to a subscription model on the cloud has insulated it from weakness in the software industry. Peers including Salesforce Inc. and Workday Inc. have given disappointing outlooks this year as the AI boom has primarily helped hardware and chip firms.

“Our cloud growth momentum remained strong,” Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein said in the statement. “Given our progress and strong pipeline, we are confident to achieve accelerating topline growth through 2027.”

The company reiterated its 2024 outlook and slightly raised its 2025 outlook. SAP now expects non-international financial reporting standards operating profit of about €10.2 billion, compared to €10 billion previously.

SAP reassured investors last month by signaling continued demand for its services. Its wealth of data from enterprise customers puts SAP in a good position to benefit from businesses’ AI investments, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts.

SAP has promoted its cloud business, which promises higher average spending per client, by bundling it with AI tools to incentivize customers to make the shift. Its current cloud backlog grew by 28% to €14.8 billion last quarter and was up 28% at constant currencies.

Europe’s biggest software firm has sharpened its focus on AI as a key growth area and announced a restructuring program in January. That program will affect between 9,000 and 10,000 positions, up from the 8,000 jobs it previously planned.

SAP said restructuring costs in the first half were €2.9 billion and overall expenses related to the program will be about €3 billion. It previously estimated they would be around €2 billion.

SAP shares have risen 32% so far this year.

