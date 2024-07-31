Taco Bell Is Adding AI Ordering at Hundreds of US Drive-Thrus

(Bloomberg) -- Taco Bell is doubling down on AI-powered drive-thrus even as some of its competitors take a step back from the technology.

The Mexican-inspired chain is planning to roll out a voice AI system to hundreds of US restaurants by the end of the year, according to a statement Wednesday. The company has tested the technology, which is currently in about 100 restaurants in 13 states, for about two years. The chain declined to specify exactly how many of its 7,400 US stores would get the platform.

Taco Bell is looking to improve accuracy, provide a consistent experience and reduce wait times. Automating order-taking allows workers to focus on other tasks, such as pouring drinks and readying sauce packets, said Lawrence Kim, chief innovation officer at Yum! Brands Inc., Taco Bell’s parent company.

Kim said the company is seeing “positive results and feedback from consumers,” but declined to comment on how many orders the AI system is able to take without help from restaurant staff. The voice AI model is built by a third party, he said, declining to name the company.

KFC, also owned by Yum, is testing the technology in five restaurants in Australia, according to the statement.

McDonald’s Corp. ended a multiyear test of AI drive-thrus with IBM last month. Customers had reported order errors when using the system.

