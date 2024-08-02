Character.AI Co-Founders Hired by Google in Licensing Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Character.AI’s co-founders are joining Google in a larger deal that will allow the search giant to license the artificial intelligence startup’s technology.

Character.AI announced the news in a blog post on Friday, after reports that the company had received acquisition interest from Elon Musk’s xAI.

The company’s founders Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, along with some members of its research team, are joining Alphabet Inc.’s Google, the company said. The startup’s new interim chief executive officer will be Dominic Perella, who had been Character.AI’s general counsel.

The startup will enter into a non-exclusive licensing deal with Google for its large language model technology, it said. And Character.AI will continue to exist. “Most of Character.AI’s talented team will remain and will continue to build the Character.AI product and serve our growing base of users,” it wrote in the blog post.

Shazeer and De Freitas both previously worked at Google, and Shazeer was a co-author of a seminal paper on generative AI. Financial details of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

In a statement, a Google spokesperson said the company is “particularly thrilled” to welcome Shazeer back to the company; he will be joining the DeepMind research team with “a small number of his colleagues.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.