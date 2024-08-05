AI Chip Startup Groq Gets $2.8 Billion Valuation in New Funding Round

(Bloomberg) -- Artificial intelligence startup Groq Inc. has raised $640 million in new funding, underscoring investor enthusiasm for innovation in chips for AI systems.

The startup designs semiconductors and software to optimize the performance of AI tasks, aiming to help alleviate the huge bottleneck of demand for AI computing power. It was valued at $2.8 billion in the deal, which was led by BlackRock Inc. funds and included backing from the investment arms of Cicsco Systems Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co.

The Series D round almost triples the Mountain View, California-based company’s valuation from $1 billion in a funding round in 2021. Groq is entering the market for new semiconductors that run AI software, competing against incumbents such as Intel Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and leader Nvidia Corp.

“This funding accelerates our vision of delivering instant AI inference compute to the world,” Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Ross said in a statement.

Former Intel Corp. executive Stuart Pann is joining Groq to serve as its chief operating officer, the company said.

