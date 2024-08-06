CIBC Plans Hiring Spree in Artificial Intelligence, Data Jobs

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) headquarters in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is revamping its executive team as talk of chief executive officer succession at the country's fifth-largest lender heats up.

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce plans to hire more than 200 employees in data and artificial intelligence over the next year as it expands its use of generative AI.

The country’s fifth-largest bank has carried out a number of pilot programs using generative AI and is adding staff to boost those efforts, Christina Kramer, the bank’s head of technology and innovation, said in a statement seen by Bloomberg News.

“Now is the right time to add to our talent base through hiring and upskilling in data and AI focused roles,” Kramer said. The bank has been using AI for years to help manage risk, fraud and information security.

The move comes as competitors have also started to ramp up their adoption of artificial intelligence.

Toronto-Dominion Bank is using technology from Canadian AI unicorn Cohere Inc. for tasks such as interpreting financial documents. Royal Bank of Canada said in 2022 that it would grow its Calgary hub for technology research to 300 employees, in addition to two existing tech centers in Montreal and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

