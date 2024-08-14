Receding AI Stock Euphoria Has Bulls Seeing Some Opportunities

(Bloomberg) -- Skeptics had long warned that artificial intelligence-related stocks were in a bubble. Now that some of the froth has come off, bulls see an opportunity.

Shares in makers of AI hardware and infrastructure — including Dell Technologies Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., ARM Holdings Plc. and Nvidia Corp. — have come under huge selling pressure in recent months, bringing their valuations back down to earth. And with most of their big customers planning to continue spending billions of dollars on AI, some say that it’s time to selectively get back in.

“The AI moves were certainly dramatic, but they’ve moved back to where they can stabilize for the balance of the year,” said Rob Sluymer, technical strategist at RBC Wealth Management. “Momentum indicators have gone from overbought to oversold, and now that positions have been unwound, there’s an opportunity for traders to take positions.”

The combination of lower multiples and enduring AI demand — demonstrated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s robust July sales — suggests that the worst may be over for AI hardware. And there are already signs of a rebound: Nvidia shares are up 17% from an August low, while Bank of America Corp.’s most recent client data showed inflows into tech for the first week in four.

“The excess appears to be wrung out,” according to Truist Advisory Services co-chief investment officer Keith Lerner. He recently upgraded tech stocks, writing that “in a cooling economic environment, we expect investors to come back to tech given some of the secular tailwinds stemming from artificial intelligence and its premium growth prospects.”

Upcoming results from Dell and Nvidia will be a crucial test of whether the selloff is really over. Dell, which became a market darling because of its high-powered servers that can run AI workloads, saw its stock plunge more than 50% from a May high to last week’s low, leaving its forward earnings multiple cheaper than the S&P 500.

“The euphoria in Dell has come off, and it is a real, diversified business that has long demonstrated consistent earnings growth, which makes it a more attractive way to play the space,” said Derek Schug, head of portfolio management at Kestra Investment Management. Analysts at Barclays agree — they upgraded the stock on Tuesday, saying the selloff has removed AI hype from the valuation.

Still, there’s an ongoing debate about how to value the future AI opportunity for hardware names. That’s been encapsulated by data center server maker Super Micro, which more than quadrupled in market value in the first weeks of 2024 before the shares collapsed almost 60% as investors questioned whether the move was justified.

The company’s quarterly report last week offered fodder for both bulls and bears. While results missed estimates, causing a sharp selloff, its sales forecast for the year blew past expectations. The shares, which are now trading at less than half of their 2024 peak of more than 40 times forward earnings, have been bouncing back for the past few days.

But even after the recent selloffs, some may see AI hardware valuations as too steep. Arm is the most expensive stock in the Nasdaq 100 in terms of forward sales, while Nvidia is in third place.

And with customers like Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. under pressure to show that their AI investments are paying off, there are concerns that spending may slow in future quarters.

Current capex plans bode well for AI-related hardware, but “there has been greater skepticism around the near-term return on investment from the massive increase in capex, essentially creating worries of a demand ‘cliff’ in the next 12-18 months,” according to DJ Cross, portfolio manager at American Century Investments.

“We will likely have to live with the increased volatility.”

Tech Chart of the Day

Intel Corp. is on track for its worst year since at least 1983, tumbling 59% and erasing $125 billion in market value. The rout means that the chipmaker’s market value is now hovering at 2009 levels — valuing the firm at about $87 billion. The latest selloff came after the company’s forecast for third-quarter revenue missed the average analyst estimate.

Top Tech Stories

Intel, which is slashing jobs and expenses in a bid to turn around the business, sold its holdings in chip technology creator Arm Holdings during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Apple Inc.’s main manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. said it expects revenue to grow in the current quarter and for the rest of year, after reporting a profit rise boosted by demand for servers powering AI applications.

A rare bid to break up Alphabet Inc.’s Google is one of the options being considered by the Justice Department after a landmark court ruling found that the company monopolized the online search market, according to people with knowledge of the deliberations.

Sea Ltd.’s shares rose their most since March 2023 after raising its online retail sales outlook, suggesting the Southeast Asia e-commerce leader is successfully countering hard-charging rivals TikTok and Lazada.

