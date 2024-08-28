Key Takeaways From Nvidia’s Second-Quarter Earnings Report

(Bloomberg) -- Key takeaways:

Nvidia Corp. had another great quarter, handily beating revenue estimates in its fiscal second-quarter report on Wednesday, helped by strong data center demand.

The chipmaker’s sales projection for the current period was roughly in line with analysts’ expectations — something that disappointed the most bullish investors.

The big reveal was the admission by the company that it has had problems with the forthcoming Blackwell design.

The chip had production problems that required a rework. Still, there will be billions of dollars of revenue from it in the fourth quarter.

Analysts really wanted more details on the rollout of the Blackwell product line, and they didn’t get them, driving a steeper after-hours stock decline during the company’s conference call.

On the call, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang remained steadfast in his optimism about the future of AI use and argued that the company is only at the beginning of a push to re-equip the world’s data centers with its gear. And that’s a trillion-dollar opportunity.

In an exclusive Bloomberg Television interview following the conference call, Huang said that supply will continue to improve each quarter and will be much better next year than it’s been in 2024. Overall, next year will be great, he said.

