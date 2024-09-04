C3.ai Drops After Subscription Sales Miss Analysts’ Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- C3.ai Inc., a data analysis software company, plunged 18% in extended trading after reporting quarterly subscription revenue that missed estimates.

Subscription revenue in the fiscal first quarter was $73.5 million, the company said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected of $79.1 million.

C3.ai has been introducing products with generative artificial intelligence, benefiting from interest in AI by corporate customers. The Redwood City, California-based company said it closed 17 generative AI pilot projects in the quarter ended July 31 with large corporations and government entities.

The shares fell to a low of $18.44 after closing at $23.01 in New York. After more than doubling in 2023, the stock has declined 20% this year.

