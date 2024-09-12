Adobe Falls After Sales Outlook Fails to Show AI Uplift

Matt Swanson, equity research analyst of RBC Capital Markets, joins BNN Bloomberg and talks about on the latest efforts of Adobe on AI.

(Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. fell in extended trading after giving a revenue forecast for the current quarter that missed Wall Street estimates, fueling investor impatience for the company’s AI tools to begin generating sales.

Revenue will be US$5.5 billion to $5.55 billion in the period ending in November, the company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $5.6 billion. Profit, excluding some items, will be $4.63 to $4.68 per share, compared with an average estimate of $4.68.

Adobe, known for its software for creative professionals, has been adding artificial intelligence features to its applications, such as embedding its proprietary AI model, Firefly, into products including Photoshop and Illustrator. The company is also working on developing similar technology for its 3D and video-editing software. But there has been increasing anxiety on Wall Street in recent months that AI could dent the business of traditional software companies like Adobe, Salesforce Inc. and Workday Inc.

Investors were expecting AI to start showing up in Adobe’s financial results in the second half of this year, Michael Turrin, an analyst at Wells Fargo, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. They were likely hoping for a better fourth-quarter guidance, he added.

A closely watched metric of new creative software business — digital media net new annual recurring revenue — will be $550 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, compared with the average estimate of $561.1 million.

The shares fell about 8% in extended trading after closing at $586.55. The stock has declined 1.7% this year.

One way Adobe is seeking a return on investment for its AI features is by increasing prices for its creative software, which can take multiple quarters or years to roll out to customers. Canva Inc., an Australian-based closely held company that generally is considered Adobe’s largest competitive threat, cited new AI features when it sharply raised prices on business users earlier this month.

In the fiscal third quarter, sales increased 11% to $5.41 billion. Profit, excluding some items, was $4.65 a share. Wall Street projected earnings of $4.53 a share on revenue of $5.37 billion.

(Updates with analyst comment in the fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.