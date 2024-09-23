Constellation CEO Sees AI as Critical to US National Security

(Bloomberg) -- The domestic development of artificial intelligence will be essential to US national security and economic prosperity, the head of power provider Constellation Energy Corp. said.

“AI is here to stay,” Chief Executive Officer Joe Dominguez said Monday during an interview on Bloomberg Television. “And the country has to be successful on AI from geopolitical security perspective as well as an economic perspective.”

The comments come after Constellation announced Friday that it will invest $1.6 billion to revive the shuttered Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in a deal to sell its output to data centers operated by tech giant Microsoft Corp.

