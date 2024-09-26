Visa Increases AI Fight Against Fraud With Featurespace Purchase

Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer and portfolio manager at Baskin Wealth Management, joins BNN Bloomberg and talks about Visa is about to face U.S. justice department antitrust lawsuit.

(Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc. will acquire real-time artificial intelligence payments protection firm Featurespace Ltd. — marking the credit-card giant’s latest move in bolstering its fraud and financial crime risk detection portfolio.

Terms weren’t disclosed. Founded in 2008, and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the private company develops algorithmic-based software to analyze transaction data and detect fraud. In addition to Visa, Featurespaces’ clients include HSBC, TSYS and NatWest Group.

The demand for companies like Featurespace has surged due to the rise in more sophisticated financial scams, many of which are powered by generative-AI. In the second quarter of 2024, there were 284,000 reported cases of identity theft and nearly 111,000 cases of credit card fraud, according to a recent report by the FTC.

Payments companies are catching on. In March, Visa added three new AI-powered fraud-prevention tools to its suite of products for business clients and said the company helped block 80 million fraudulent transactions worth $40 billion in 2023, nearly double the total in the previous 12 months. Earlier this month, Mastercard also announced the acquisition of global threat intelligence company Recorded Future for $2.6 billion.

The demand for fighting fraud through AI is on the consumer side as well. 77% of customers expect financial institutions to use AI for better fraud prevention, showing the increasing demand for more advanced security measures, according to a 2023 FICO survey.

“With Visa, we can bring the innovation, integrity and purpose of our platform and our team to more payment service providers and ultimately, stop more people from becoming victims of financial crime,” Dave Excell, founder of Featurespace, said in a statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.