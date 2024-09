Signage at a SoftBank Corp. store in the Ginza district of Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. SoftBank Group Corp. is scheduled to release its first-quarter earnings figures on Nov. 9. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank’s Vision Fund is planning to invest $500 million in OpenAI as part of a larger funding round, the Information reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the deal.

OpenAI is in talks to raise $6.5 billion from investors at a valuation of $150 billion, Bloomberg previously reported. The funding round is slated to be led by Thrive Capital, with participation from Microsoft Corp., the company’s largest investor, and other investors.

