South Korea’s Export Growth Stays Strong in September

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s export momentum stayed robust in September, keeping the outlook upbeat for economic growth and offering positive signs for global commerce.

Exports adjusted for working-day differences rose 12.9% in September from a year earlier, data from the customs office showed Tuesday. Headline exports rose 7.5% while imports increased 2.2%, widening the trade balance to $6.7 billion in surplus.

South Korea serves as a barometer of global commerce as one of the world’s largest exporters of technology products, including memory chips which are incorporated in products ranging from computers to smartphones.

Tuesday’s data show that Korea continues to benefit from a global recovery. The data by themselves aren’t likely to deter the Bank of Korea from considering an interest rate cut next week, as authorities can highlight concerns about domestic consumption to justify a policy pivot. Many economists expect a cut if officials are confident household lending has eased sufficiently.

Sustained demand for memory chips used in artificial intelligence development has been a key driver of the nation’s economic momentum this year. Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. are vying for greater shares of orders from Nvidia, a US chipmaker at the vanguard of the AI chip industry.

The US has been a steady source of demand for South Korea’s products, while conditions in China have been more uneven this year as the economy continues to limp along due to a property market slump. Authorities in Beijing unveiled an unusually broad array of economic stimulus steps last month, and South Korea stands to benefit if the measures prove effective in reviving growth.

The outlook for demand from the US is a key area of interest for South Korea with growing economic and investment exchanges between the two countries. Having pivoted to an easing cycle with an outsized rate cut last month, the Federal Reserve is attempting to engineer a soft landing for the US economy.

Looming strikes across many of North America’s ports are among factors clouding prospects for commerce. Bloomberg’s Trade Tracker showed two out of 10 key measures of global commerce in “below normal” territory, while eight were in the “normal” zone.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.