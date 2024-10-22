OpenAI Hires Former Uber Executive as Chief Compliance Officer

A symbol for the OpenAI virtual assistant on a smartphone, arranged in Riga, Latvia, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. The public release of advanced generative AI tools such as Googles Gemini, Meta AI, and OpenAIs ChatGPT over the past two years has heightened fears that millions of workers could be displaced.

(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI has hired former Uber Technologies Inc. executive Scott Schools to serve as its first chief compliance officer, bolstering the startup’s efforts to adapt to emerging global regulations around artificial intelligence.

Schools most recently was the chief ethics and compliance officer at Uber, another tech company that has dealt with a complicated regulatory landscape and has sometimes clashed with lawmakers. Schools previously served as associate deputy attorney general at the US Justice Department.

The hire comes as regulators on both sides of the Atlantic weigh policies around the most advanced AI models from OpenAI and other companies. It also marks the latest addition to OpenAI’s executive bench after a series of high-profile departures, including most recently the exit of Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati.

“Scott’s deep expertise will further strengthen our team’s ability to deliver beneficial AI technology while continuing to operate with the highest integrity standards and adapting to rapidly evolving regulatory environments,” Che Chang, OpenAI’s general counsel, said in a statement Tuesday.

Separately, OpenAI announced the hiring of Aaron Chatterji, a business professor and former Biden administration official, to be its chief economist. In that role, Chatterji will “lead research into how AI will influence economic growth and job creation,” OpenAI said in a blog post.

