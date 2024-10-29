Stability AI Is No Longer Controlled by Former CEO Emad Mostaque

Emad Mostaque, founder of Stability AI Ltd., during a Bloomberg Television interview at the Founders Forum Global conference in Great Tew, UK, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The conference connects founders with influential investors, CEOs, and government officials.

(Bloomberg) -- Emad Mostaque, the former chief executive officer of Stability AI, has given up his controlling shares in the beleaguered startup, according to corporate filings in the UK.

Mostaque, who co-founded the company in London in 2019, stepped down as CEO in March after staff departures, several lawsuits and managerial difficulties. The British entrepreneur remained a controlling shareholder, owning at least 75% of shares, according prior filings.

Stability AI, known for the image generating tool Stable Diffusion, became one of the buzziest AI startups after raising $101 million in 2022. In the months that followed, it didn’t raise a larger financing round despite mounting costs and management changes. In June, Stability named a new CEO, Prem Akkaraju, and brought in about $80 million in funds from investors, including early Facebook backer Sean Parker.

Mostaque and representatives for Stability AI didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

--With assistance from Rachel Metz.

