Stability AI Is No Longer Controlled by Former CEO Emad Mostaque

By Mark Bergen
Emad Mostaque, founder of Stability AI Ltd., during a Bloomberg Television interview at the Founders Forum Global conference in Great Tew, UK, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The conference connects founders with influential investors, CEOs, and government officials. (Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Emad Mostaque, the former chief executive officer of Stability AI, has given up his controlling shares in the beleaguered startup, according to corporate filings in the UK.

Mostaque, who co-founded the company in London in 2019, stepped down as CEO in March after staff departures, several lawsuits and managerial difficulties. The British entrepreneur remained a controlling shareholder, owning at least 75% of shares, according prior filings. 

Stability AI, known for the image generating tool Stable Diffusion, became one of the buzziest AI startups after raising $101 million in 2022. In the months that followed, it didn’t raise a larger financing round despite mounting costs and management changes. In June, Stability named a new CEO, Prem Akkaraju, and brought in about $80 million in funds from investors, including early Facebook backer Sean Parker. 

Mostaque and representatives for Stability AI didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. 

--With assistance from Rachel Metz.

