Google’s Anthropic AI Deal Cleared by UK Antitrust Agency

The Anthropic logo on a smartphone arranged in New York, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Investor enthusiasm for AI-related startups has increased significantly in the past year, as more of the technology has come to market, showcasing its potential. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Google’s partnership with AI firm Anthropic has avoided further scrutiny after the UK watchdog said it doesn’t qualify for a full blown investigation under merger rules.

Google has not gained “material influence” over Anthropic as a result of the deal, the Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday. The agency started looking at the partnership after Alphabet Inc.’s Google pledged to invest $2 billion into the startup last year. Prior to the financing, Google also signed a major cloud agreement with Anthropic.

The CMA has been at the forefront of global regulators’ attempts to ensure tech giant’s big bets into the AI industry don’t distort the market or lead to a handful of all-powerful firms. It voiced its concerns about what it called an “interconnected web” of partnerships and investments with the AI space.

While Amazon.com Inc’s $4 billion investment into Anthropic was cleared in September, Microsoft Corp.’s investment into its OpenAI is still under the CMA’s scrutiny. The CMA also cleared Microsoft’s Mistral and Inflection deals after relatively quick investigations.

The decision will come as a relief to the firm that’s already facing a reckoning as multiple antitrust cases pile up in the US and Europe, including one that threatens to force Google to sell off its Chrome browser. The US Federal Trade Commission and European Union are also investigating various partnerships.

Google spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment after the announcement. Google previously said Anthropic is free to use multiple cloud providers and it does not demand exclusive tech rights.

