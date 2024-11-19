Sequoia, GV Back Startup Building AI Agents for Salespeople

(Bloomberg) -- Rox, a startup working on developing artificial intelligence-powered agents for salespeople, has launched with $50 million in funding from investors including Sequoia Capital and General Catalyst, the company plans to announce Tuesday.

The funding total includes a seed round led by Sequoia with participation from GV and a Series A led by General Catalyst. The company declined to share its valuation.

While Rox is still small, with about 15 employees, the company is part of a wave of startups aiming to build AI services for sales and customer service teams. Its focus on agents, or AI tools that can perform real-world tasks with minimal human supervision, reflects Silicon Valley’s intense interest in using artificial intelligence to make companies more productive.

Konstantine Buhler, the Sequoia partner who led the company’s seed round, said Rox stood out for the expertise of its founders and its approach to building AI for the workplace. “Rox attacked a more valuable part of the market,” Buhler said. “It lets the smartest and best sellers sell even better.”

Rox Chief Executive Officer Ishan Mukherjee acknowledged the recent AI hype cycle: “The hype is high, but demand from buyers is also high,” he said.

