Crest Nicholson Rejects Bid From Rival UK Housebuilder Avant
Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc has rejected a bid from rival Avant Homes, marking the UK builder’s second takeover approach in as many months.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc has rejected a bid from rival Avant Homes, marking the UK builder’s second takeover approach in as many months.
A top Vatican official faced accusations of dishonesty in a London court as he answered why massive payment backed by false invoice was made to an agent linked to a controversial €350 million ($379 million) London real estate deal.
Iron ore retreated from a one-month high as investors weighed whether a recovery in Chinese demand will be sustainable.
UK house prices remained little changed for a third month in signs the market is stabilizing in face of elevated borrowing costs, according to one of the top mortgage lenders.
Swedish housing prices have recouped close to half of the losses they sustained in the first year of an inflation shock that sent borrowing costs higher and led to a near-standstill in homebuilding.
23h ago
BNN Bloomberg,
One mortgage broker says there are now more opportunities in Toronto’s housing market for homebuyers compared to recent months.
In a statement to BNNBloomberg.ca Wednesday, Leah Zlatkin, licensed mortgage broker and LowestRates.ca expert, said that after the Bank of Canada lowered its policy rate in June by 25 basis points, “we saw a flood of new listings enter the market.”
“But persistently high mortgage rates mean buyers are biding their time and aren’t in a hurry to purchase. As a result, we’re seeing the balance tip in favour of buyers for the first time in recent memory,” Zlatkin said.
“While rates remain high, those that can afford a mortgage at these rates will find more opportunity to purchase than in the recent past.”
Zlatkin also noted that while mortgage rates are currently higher than they would be following additional rate cuts, home prices are likely to be lower now than they will be going forward.
“While individual cases may vary, for some it could be worth it to take a higher mortgage rate with a lower house price and take advantage of the current glut of listings to get into the market.”
On Thursday, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) said home sales in June fell 16.4 per cent from the previous year as many buyers elected to stay on the sidelines.
TRREB said that 6,213 homes in the Greater Toronto Area changed hands in June, lower than the 7,429 sold a year earlier.
The Bank of Canada moved to lower its key policy rate on June 5 by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent. According to Ipsos polling for TRREB, cumulative rate cuts of 100 basis points would be needed to meaningfully bring home sales higher.
With files from The Canadian Press.