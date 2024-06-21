(Bloomberg) -- China’s BYD Auto Co. plans to enter Pakistan in partnership with a unit of Hub Power Co. to sell electric vehicles in the country, it said in an exchange filing.

The new venture will include the execution of definitive agreements and is subject to regulatory and corporate approvals, the statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange said.

Shares of Hub Power rose 8.5%, to their highest on record, at close in Karachi after the announcement.

The news comes as the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seeking to attract investment into the country to boost its forex reserves.

