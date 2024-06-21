(Bloomberg) -- China issued a new rainstorm warning Friday for several of the country’s southern provinces where flooding has already left more than a dozen people dead or missing.

The Central Meteorological Observatory forecast heavy rain through the weekend in provinces including Guizhou, Yunnan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hunan, Sichuan and especially Hubei, where downpours could be extreme, according to China Central Television. The state broadcaster urged the public to be on alert for dangers such as flash floods and landslides.

Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this week called for “all-out efforts” in addressing the flooding and to do everything possible to assist those affected, with the Ministry of Finance subsequently allocating 916 million yuan ($126 million) to those efforts.

One of the worst-affected areas so far has been the southern reaches of the Pearl River in Guangdong Province, where water-levels for 221 rivers have exceeded warning marks. In neighboring Guangxi province, the city of Guilin saw the worst flooding since 1998, according to CCTV.

Listen on Zero: Climate Change Is ‘Loading the Weather Dice Against Us’

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.