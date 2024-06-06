(Bloomberg) -- Cocoa rose amid renewed concern about the supply shortages that pushed prices to all-time highs in April.

New York futures climbed as much as 4.2% to $9,798 a ton on Thursday in New York. Prices have rebounded more than 40% from last month’s lows as the world remains on track for a sizable deficit.

“We’re seeing a upward correction following the aggressive mid-April to mid-May selloff as the systemic crop concerns in West Africa remain a serious threat for future supply,” said Rabobank analyst Paul Joules.

Poor harvests in West Africa, the biggest cocoa growing region, pushed futures to record high of more than $11,700 a ton in New York in April. Prices have eased since then, but analysts expect them to remain high due to a global shortage of beans.

Low exports from Ivory Coast are “still pretty consistently bullish,” said John Goodwin, a senior commodity analyst at ArrowStream Inc. The International Cocoa Organization also raised its deficit forecast last week, citing a strong pace of cocoa processing. Yet price reactions have been “muted” relative to recent swings in the cocoa market, as traders wait for further demand cues to come in cocoa grindings figures scheduled to be released next month, he said.

“The few traders left in this market are working with the notion that demand destruction is inevitable and the only thing up for discussion is the ‘when,’” Goodwin said.

