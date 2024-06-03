(Bloomberg) -- Copper rose from its lowest close in three weeks after a private gauge of Chinese factory activity posted its strongest reading in almost two years.

The Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 51.7 in May, from 51.4 in April. The results from the survey — which is focused on smaller and export-oriented firms — offered a contrast to a more downbeat reading from the country’s official factory index.

Copper hit a record of more than $11,000 a ton last month on the London Metal Exchange, but has since retreated as investors focus on lingering signs of demand weakness in China. Inventories of the metal held in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses at the end of May were at a record high for that time of year, according to exchange data going back to 2003.

“The copper price is normalizing after a short-covering rally drove it to a new all-time high,” Christopher LaFemina, an analyst at Jefferies LLC, said in a note. “When the smoke clears and fundamental tailwinds kick in (most likely in 2025), the price should resume an upward trend, but we would expect more volatility in the very near-term.”

Copper rose as much as 1.5% on the LME on Monday, snapping a three-day drop.

Traders are also on alert for any risks to supply that could tighten the market. Taseko Mines Ltd. suspended operations at its Gibraltar copper mine in Canada due to a strike by union workers.

Copper gained 1.1% to $10,149.50 a ton as of 4:52 p.m. local time on the LME. Aluminum also moved higher, while nickel and tin declined.

(An earlier version corrected the third paragraph to show Shanghai Futures Exchange inventories at the highest seasonally since at least 2003.)

