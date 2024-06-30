(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG bolstered its efforts to counter financial crime and comply with regulations and in the process added a second woman to its management board.

Laura Padovani will take on the new executive post as of Monday, the Frankfurt-based company said on Sunday. The executive, who joined Deutsche Bank from Barclays Plc last year, will assume tasks that previously were part of Stefan Simon’s portfolio, allowing the executive to focus more on the Americas region.

Germany’s largest lender has often had run-ins with regulators in the past over shortcomings in compliance issues and fighting money laundering. Lingering concerns prompted one of Deutsche Bank’s top regulators to appoint an independent monitor for the lender’s consumer unit last year.

Deutsche Bank also agreed to pay a $186 million penalty in 2023 after a Federal Reserve investigation found that it failed to put in place sufficient measures to prevent money laundering after earlier violations. As part of the settlement, the German lender vowed to step up risk management and governance.

The move marks another step by Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing to shore up controls. He’s widely credited with pulling Deutsche Bank out of a deep crisis and with focusing more on its traditional role of supporting German businesses at home and abroad, rather than competing head-to-head with Wall Street titans.

Deutsche Bank’s share price in April hit the highest level since 2017, boosted by a strong first-quarter performance as a stock rally across much of the European banking industry lifted valuations.

At the same time, legacy issues have continued to haunt the lender. Deutsche Bank in April announced legal provisions of as much as €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) stemming from the purchase of retail lender Postbank more than a decade ago, sparking criticism from shareholders worried that the company’s ability to stick to its pledge to return money to shareholders after almost a decade of extremely low payouts.

Padovani’s appointment expands Deutsche Bank’s management board to 10. She will become the second woman after Chief Operating Officer Rebecca Short. As part of Padovani’s team, Nita Patel is joining the lender as head of the anti-financial crime unit and anti-money laundering officer, effective Sept. 1.

