(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG rehired Simon Leopold as a vice chairman in its real estate, gaming, lodging and leisure group.

Leopold, who’s based in New York, will report to Reza Akhavi and Andrew Bartrop, global co-heads of the group, according to a memo sent to staff Tuesday. Leopold was most recently chief financial officer at Washington Prime Group Inc., a private retail real estate company.

“Simon has developed deep, high-quality relationships with both public and private institutional investors, decision makers at corporate clients and board members across the real estate sector,” Akhavi and Bartrop said in the memo, which was seen by Bloomberg News. His experience in retail, office and student housing will help the German bank expand its coverage in the sector, they said.

Leopold, who left Deutsche Bank in 2011, was also previously CFO at Agree Realty Corp. and the Taubman Co., and was a managing director in the real estate investment-banking groups at UBS Group AG and Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman confirmed the memo’s contents and declined to comment further.

