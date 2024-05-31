(Bloomberg) -- European equities extended gains as softer US economic data fueled optimism that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates later this year.

The Stoxx 600 closed the session 0.3% higher, after the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying US inflation moderated in April, a step in the right direction for policymakers looking for reassurance they can start lowering interest rates. Inflation-adjusted consumer spending, meanwhile, dipped 0.1%, dragged down by a decrease in outlays for goods and softer services spending.

“If slowing consumer spending leads to lower inflation and the Fed is able to cut slowly as a result, then that will be good for markets,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. “However, if consumer spending – and the economy – slows too quickly, then corporate profits and stock prices will go down much more quickly than the Fed will be able to cut rates, so we would be careful at this point.”

Europe’s benchmark index notched its sixth monthly gain in seven. Utilities and health care stocks outperformed, while technology declined.

Among individual movers, JD Sports Fashion Plc shares fell after the retailer reported earnings and cut its dividend. Banks were also in focus, with Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA calling an extraordinary general shareholders meeting over its Banco de Sabadell SA bid. Natwest Group Plc shares slipped as the UK government cut its stake in the lender.

While data showed euro-zone inflation picking up more than expected, it did not sway conviction that the European Central Bank will cut rates at its meeting next week. Stocks have already priced an ECB cut next week, Barclays strategists wrote, calling it a “travel and arrive” reaction.

European stocks have dipped since hitting a record high a fortnight ago, as stronger-than-expected inflation data dented hopes over imminent interest rate cuts from central banks. But the regional benchmark still eked out a 2.6% gain for May, thanks to earnings growth and a brightening economic backdrop.

“There’s quite a bit to be positive about, and I think what the market’s trying to do around that is just try to find a right level in terms of gaging in that optimism,” Michael Field, European market strategist at Morningstar, said by phone. “It’s hit highs recently and it’s come off a little bit, but it’s not the end of the world.”

