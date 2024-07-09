Introducing BNN Bloomberg’s new digital experiences

We are proud to announce that BNN Bloomberg has launched a new and improved digital experience, which marks a significant milestone in our commitment to deliver up-to-date investor and business news, market data, and exclusive analysis for our audiences.

Our teams have been hard at work in the lead-up to the launch of our enhanced digital interface, which we invite you to explore at BNNBloomberg.ca or on the BNN Bloomberg app.

What are the changes?

Several enhancements and new features have been made based on user feedback and data that show what our audiences engage with the most.

This includes a more intuitive design, smoother navigation, faster response times, enhanced stability, all meant to enrich the user experience.

A sampling of some of the updates:

Stocks: On the BNN Bloomberg app, you’ll be able to customize your experience with your favourite searches while the most popular searches additionally appear as trending topics. The advanced search, on the other hand, will allow users to filter by date, category, or author.

Video: You’ll find all our most up-to-date videos -- including your favourite BNN Bloomberg shows and C-Suite interviews-- are easier to locate under the self-explanatory “Video” tab. Streaming of BNN Bloomberg and Bloomberg Television will continue to be available.

Navigation: We’ve simplified our categorization so that all content is available in a menu to the left of BNNBloomberg.ca, allowing you to quickly zero in on the news or investing insights you’re looking for.

While we’ve heard your feedback on improvements we can make, we’ve also taken note of the features you know and love, including updated interday and intraday information on markets and stocks. This data will continue to be a focal point of our coverage – albeit with a new, updated interface meant to improve user experience.

We invite you to take a look.

Where to find us

Discover our updated BNNBloomberg.ca and download the brand-new version of the app on the App Store or Google Play Store.

For the best experience on desktop, we recommend using one of these supported browsers: