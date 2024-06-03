(Bloomberg) -- Flooding in Germany is causing hydroelectric plants to be taken offline or reduce their output, putting more pressure on the country’s power supply.

Issues around the Neckar River and its tributaries have forced hydro power plants to reduce operations, German utility EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG told Bloomberg on Monday. The high water level and large amount of floating debris is preventing generators from operating properly, the company said in a statement. The situation on the Rhine River “is currently not critical,” it said.

Scholz to Visit Southern German Region Battling Severe Flooding

Southern Germany has been battling flooding from heavy rainfall that’s disrupted transportation and pushed emergency services to their limits. As of Monday morning, about half of the country was under flood warnings, with Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg, where the Neckar flows, most severely affected.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.