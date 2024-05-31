Flutter Swaps CFO for Executive Who Can Spend More Time in US

(Bloomberg) -- Flutter Entertainment Plc said that Chief Financial Officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson would leave with immediate effect and be replaced by an executive who can spend “extensive” time in the US as the Irish gambling operator refocuses its business on the American market.

Rob Coldrake, currently the CFO of Flutter’s international business, will take on the role replacing Edgecliffe-Johnson, the company said in a statement on Friday. Coldrake had held his previous role since 2020 and was formerly in financial roles at TUI Travel Plc, the company said.

The FanDuel owner has moved its primary share listing to New York from London, and the US market has become the Dublin-based company’s biggest after relaxed gambling laws meant that new markets for sports betting opened up and spurred growth.

The company’s pivot to the US hasn’t been completely smooth, however. A shareholder suit against FanDuel about the company’s combination with Flutter was revived by a New York court last week, and a new tax on sports betting in Illinois saw the company’s shares briefly fall.

Flutter shares fell 9.3% to 13,580 pence in London at 8:49 a.m. The stock earlier fell as much as 18%, the biggest intraday decline since 2020.

